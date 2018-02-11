John Stamos Celebrates One Week of Marriage to Caitlin McHugh — at Disney World!

This is just the beginning!

In celebration of their first week of marriage, John Stamos and his pregnant wife Caitlin McHugh decided to take a fun-filled honeymoon to the happiest place on Earth: Disney World.

Clad in matching bride and groom mouse ears, the Fuller House star, 54, posted a photo on Saturday of the newlyweds sharing a sweet smooch in front of Cinderella’s castle.

“#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last),” he captioned the loved-up snap, before calling himself the “#happiestmanonearth.”

The 31-year-old model and actress — who is pregnant with their first child — also celebrated their marriage milestone.

“Perfect way to begin our #happilyeverafter,” she wrote, alongside a picture of the pair posing in front of a tower in the park with their celebratory mouse ears. McHugh also let her fans know that there was more to their outfits than might meet the eye.

“Can you guess who we’re #disneybound -ing as? Hint: I’ve painted the walls in the tower in the background,” she added, tipping off Disney fans that the couple was dressed as Flynn and Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled.

McHugh is an active Disneybounder, aka a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park.

Stamos and McHugh tied the knot on Feb 3. at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, a source previously told PEOPLE. The reception was held at Stamos’ home in Beverly Hills.

McHugh wore a white, strapless ballgown with a tulle skirt, while Stamos wore a black tux. A source told PEOPLE, “Caitlyn looked absolutely stunning in a princess dress.”

“They exchanged vows in front of family and close friends. It was a very touching ceremony. There were tears, but mostly smiles. John and Caitlyn looked very happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Marries Caitlin McHugh

After almost two years of dating, Stamos, 54, proposed on Oct. 22, 2017, at Disneyland.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told PEOPLE exclusively in December. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

Before popping the question, Stamos screened a short film that he made of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films, ending the display with The Little Mermaid — which encouraged him to “just ask the girl.”

“She loves Disneyland and [at the park], I got on my knee and asked her,” Stamos said. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed, we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

The pair first met while filming an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something. He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with,” Stamos explained. “That was a long time ago. She was in another relationship. And we just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No…’ That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.’”

RELATED VIDEO: John Stamos Shares His Love Story with Caitlin McHugh

With the wedding now behind them, the newlyweds will gear up for their next major role — as parents. Stamos said that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past, and then everything just fell into place.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’ ” Stamos said.

McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’ ” Stamos recalled, revealing she jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

The couple are overjoyed to be adding to their family — though they’re keeping mum on the baby’s sex for now — with Stamos admitting that he “always wanted to be a dad” but wasn’t sure it was in the cards until now.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos said, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

McHugh described her new husband as “the biggest, most loving and generous heart of anyone I know.”

“I greatly admire his originality, creativity, ambition, work ethic and humor — all qualities I’m sure he’ll pass down to his child,” McHugh said. “He’s always been wonderful with kids, and I’m sure he will be an amazing father.”