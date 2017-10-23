John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Are Engaged!

Have mercy … she said yes!

On Sunday, John Stamos announced his engagement to girlfriend of nearly two years Caitlin McHugh in a sweet Instagram post.

The Fuller House star shared a magical drawing (with an even more magical caption!) of himself and the 31-year-old actress in front of the castle at the happiest place on earth – Disneyland!

“I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” Stamos, 54, captioned the Instagram photo.

Stamos first revealed he was a taken man during an appearance on The View in March 2016 while discussing his collaboration with the Beach Boys.

“This girl I’m dating she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,’ ” the actor said. “So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!’ ”

Co-host Joy Behar jokingly asked if his girlfriend is “submissive or dominant.”

“I’ll tell you tomorrow night,” he joked.

And McHugh is rarely one to shy away from praising her love.

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” McHugh told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

Earlier this year, the duo completed a short film called Ingenueish, which Stamos directed while McHugh starred.

“They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together,” she joked. “I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.