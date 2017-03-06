Making a Murderer as a Comedy? See a Brilliantly Funny Riff on the Hit Whodunit

Think Making a Murderer meets Parks and Recreation.

NBC’s silly new mockumentary-style comedy Trial & Error puts a new twist on the eerie, investigative crime show, adding humor and a quirky cast.

The series follows New York lawyer Josh Segal (Nicolas D’Agosto), who takes to a small Southern town for his first case. He and his eccentric team defend a “rollercizing” professor Larry Henderson (John Lithgow) who’s been accused of murdering his wife.

The first episode sees Lithgow playing a vastly different role than his serious portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Crown. From becoming pals with his cellmate to having a steamy love affair with his personal trainer, Lithgow proves to be more difficult to defend than Segal thought.

Lithgow told Deadline that the many versatile roles he’s played throughout his career helped him to portray the attention-grabbing professor in the crime-documentary spoof show.

“People just don’t know where I’m going to go,” he said. “People who commit murder are people who can turn on a dime and I turned on a dime many times.”

The cast also includes Glee alum Jayma Mays, Sherri Shepherd and Smash vet Krysta Rodriguez,

Trial & Error premieres March 14 at 10p.m. ET on NBC.