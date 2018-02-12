John Krasinski Is Down for a Reboot of The Office: 'I'd Love to Get That Gang Back Together!'

Big Tuna is in the building.

In a feverish age of reboots bringing back a steady stream of beloved TV shows, there’s one standout that hasn’t gotten the revamp treatment: The Office. But if the rumors are true, John Krasinski is game.

Asked about reports that NBC is planning a revival of the comedy, which ran for nine seasons from 2005-13, Krasinki, 38, told Ellen DeGeneres that he hadn’t heard from the network — but he’s more than open to bringing back Jim Halpert.

“I did hear that! On the internet,” he said. “Guess who didn’t get a call? Me. What does that say? NBC is like, ‘You know who we didn’t like? Jim.’ ”

“They wouldn’t do it without you!” said DeGeneres, 60.

“Well, it looks like they are. I haven’t gotten a call yet,” said Krasinski. “Imagine if they were like, ‘Will you?’ and I was like, ‘Let’s suit up!’ ”

But all jokes aside, the actor said he’s totally on board with the idea.

“Oh my God, are you kidding?” he said. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

From left: John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Steve Carell, B.J. Novak THE OFFICE -- Season 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Krasinsky as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Shrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

In December, TV Line reported that NBC was in talks to bring back the series. According to the outlet, the network hopes to revive the hit mockumentary series for the 2018-19 season, and it would feature a combination of returning cast members from the original series as well as new cast members.

Steve Carell, who starred as Michael Scott (and left the show after season 7), will reportedly not participate.