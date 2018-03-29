John Goodman Used to Drink at Work While Battling Alcoholism: 'I Thought I Was Fooling People'

John Goodman doesn’t shy away when it comes to talking about his past struggles with alcoholism.

In an interview set to air Sunday on the Today show, the Roseanne star sits down with Willie Geist and openly discusses how he overcame his drinking problem.

“I got so lucky, because I was still getting hired for things,” he says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the interview. “But the fact is I was drinking at work — my speech would be slurred.”

“I thought I was fooling people,” he admits. “But my cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign.”

Asked when he hit his tipping point, Goodman, 65, said it happened a decade ago after “a long weekend of ‘playing golf’ with my friends.”

“By the time Sunday morning rolled around, I was shaking — I was still drinking, but I was shaking,” he recalls. “I called my wife, which was like turning myself into the Gestapo. She made some phone calls, we got me into a treatment center, and I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling. It’s been 10 years.”

Goodman also opened up about his struggles on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Tuesday, accompanied by his costar Roseanne Barr — who revealed she confronted the actor about his drinking problem during production on the original show.

John Goodman and Roseanne Barr Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“She was scared for me, but she was more confrontational,” Goodman recalled. “She’d already had a husband go through the process.”

Barr, who was married to Tom Arnold for four years, added, “It’s hard to watch.”

Sunday Today with Willie Geist airs Sundays (8 a.m. ET) on NBC.