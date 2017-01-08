Survivor Stars John Fincher and Parvati Shallow Are Engaged!

There can only be one Survivor, but love takes two.
John Fincher — of Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009 — and Parvati Shallow — who competed in Survivor: Cook Islands and later on Survivor: Fans vs Favorites (which she won) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains — are engaged, a CBS rep confirms to PEOPLE.
Fans began speculating that Fincher popped the question when Shallow shared a photo of the couple under a sign that read “Love” and appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.
“Happy 2017!!! Cheers to all the love that is and all that’s yet to be,” she captioned the photo.
“Is that an engagement ring?! About damn time Fincher!” one commenter wrote.
The duo have made several public appearances together since they began dating, including attending fellow Survivor contestant Ethan Zohn’s wedding in July.
Although Shallow originally auditioned to appear on The Amazing Race, CBS producers remembered her from her audition and asked if she would be interested in being on Survivor. However, she might now have a new partner for her world-traveling dream.
“I think it would be so much fun to do that show. John’s dying to do it, and he would be great,” she said in a 2014 Reddit AMA of the possibility of competing in The Amazing Race.
She continued, “But I’m direction dyslexic. I always lead us the opposite way, and he gets very upset about that– so we would bring a lot of drama to the race.”