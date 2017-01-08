Survivor Stars John Fincher and Parvati Shallow Are Engaged!

There can only be one Survivor, but love takes two.

John Fincher — of Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009 — and Parvati Shallow — who competed in Survivor: Cook Islands and later on Survivor: Fans vs Favorites (which she won) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains — are engaged, a CBS rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Fans began speculating that Fincher popped the question when Shallow shared a photo of the couple under a sign that read “Love” and appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

“Happy 2017!!! Cheers to all the love that is and all that’s yet to be,” she captioned the photo.

“Is that an engagement ring?! About damn time Fincher!” one commenter wrote.

The duo have made several public appearances together since they began dating, including attending fellow Survivor contestant Ethan Zohn’s wedding in July.

Work hard. Play hard. Graduate. And now it begins. Congrats @jfincher8 #youdidit A photo posted by Parvati Shallow (@pshallow) on May 15, 2016 at 8:32pm PDT

After 3 solid days of white tantric meditation on top of a mountain in Española, NM, we needed this. Mud bathing it up at Ojo Caliente 🐾 A photo posted by Parvati Shallow (@pshallow) on Jun 24, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

😲 Have you heard this week's @etcanada #survivormillennialsvsgenx podcast yet?? Whoa 😲 Link in my bio. #likewhoa A photo posted by Parvati Shallow (@pshallow) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Although Shallow originally auditioned to appear on The Amazing Race, CBS producers remembered her from her audition and asked if she would be interested in being on Survivor. However, she might now have a new partner for her world-traveling dream.

“I think it would be so much fun to do that show. John’s dying to do it, and he would be great,” she said in a 2014 Reddit AMA of the possibility of competing in The Amazing Race.

She continued, “But I’m direction dyslexic. I always lead us the opposite way, and he gets very upset about that– so we would bring a lot of drama to the race.”