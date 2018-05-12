John F. Kennedy's Only Grandson, Jack Schlossberg, Makes His Acting Debut on Blue Bloods

John F. Kennedy‘s only grandson just landed his first big acting gig.

John “Jack” Schlossberg appears in the season eight finale of the CBS crime drama series Friday night as Officer Jack Hammer, and the 25-year-old couldn’t help but share the exciting news on social media.

“I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them — Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world,” the late president’s grandson captioned a photo of him in a cop uniform standing with mom Caroline Kennedy along with Blue Bloods stars Will Estes and Vanessa Ray, as well as, executive producer, Kevin Wade.

In a separate post, Schlossberg, who’s still dressed in his police outfit for the show, is seen pointing at a sign that reads “Officer Jack Hammer.”

In November, Schlossberg opened up to PEOPLE about his favorite celebrity, and it’s none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I am the Rock’s greatest fan,” Schlossberg said at the time, adding that when Johnson sent him a surprise birthday greeting via social media — a friend set it up — “it was the happiest I’ve probably ever been.”

“He’s just like the funniest, best guy,” Schlossberg gushed. “And what I really love about him is that he is the hardest worker… I identify with that because I think hard work is very, very important, and so I just think he’s the man.”

Jack Schlossberg in 2016 Keiko Hiromi/Polaris

Schlossberg, who is currently attending Harvard Law appears to be following in his famous family’s footsteps. Last May, the Yale graduate made his first live TV appearance on Today alongside his mother, Caroline.

“I’m inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. It’s something that I’m very proud of,” Schlossberg said about a potential future in politics.

He continued: “But I’m still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Caroline Kennedy and John Schlossberg at the 2017 Met Gala Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Also in May of last year, Schlossberg and his mom introduced former President Barack Obama at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s dinner gala, where Obama was honored with the annual Profile in Courage Award.

While introducing the 44th president Schlossberg likened the impact that Obama had on him with the influence his grandfather, JFK, had on the country.

“Throughout his presidency, my grandfather made it clear that he alone could fix nothing; that he alone had no answers,” Schlossberg said at the time. “He had the courage to plainly admit America’s shortcomings, to then lay out bold plans to address those problems and to ask his fellow Americans for help in solving them … he inspired a generation to enter public service and to ask what they could do for their country.”

He continued: “President Barack Obama inspired me in the same way. My life changed in 2008 because a young candidate was fired up and ready to go, and he told me `yes we can.’”