John Dickerson Named New CBS This Morning Co-Host, Replacing Charlie Rose

Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King officially have a new co-anchor: Face the Nation‘s John Dickerson!

Dickerson, 49, will begin hosting CBS This Morning on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms. The journalist joined the network in 2009 and took the helm of Face the Nation in 2015. He’s moderated two presidential debates for CBS and served as Time magazine’s White House correspondent during the George W. Bush administration.

“John’s impressive track record and strong all-around journalism extends our commitment to real news coverage every morning at CBS News,” says David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “Gayle and Norah continue to show tremendous leadership on our morning broadcast each day. Colleagues, newsmakers and peers all appreciate the depth and context John Dickerson brings to every discussion of the day’s events – together with his co-hosts, he will project our best values on every broadcast.”

Adds Dickerson: “On the campaign trail I’ve collected complements about CBS This Morning’s commitment to the news for years now. Every time I’ve been on the show I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does. Now it doesn’t have to.”

And his co-hosts are thrilled to start their days alongside the veteran journalist.

“Today is our sixth anniversary. Can’t think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” says King, 63.

“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” says O’Donnell, 43. “I’ve worked alongside John for almost 20 years, and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

Dickerson is filling the seat left by Charlie Rose, who was fired in November amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

The Washington Post published a report in which eight women alleged that Rose, 76, made non-consensual sexual advances towards them, including groping, lewd calls and walking naked in their presence, while they either worked for or aspired to work for the TV host on his Charlie Rose show spanning from the late ’90s to 2011.

Rose apologized for his behavior in a statement to the Post: “In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.”

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken,” he continued.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too,” he concluded. “All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

O’Donnell and King condemned their former colleague’s actions on the air in November.

“It takes a lot of courage for these women to come forward and I think that they should continue to do so,” O’Donnell, began. “This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive and I’ve been doing a lot of listening and I’m going to continue to do that.”

“This I know is true, women can not achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning or taking of responsibility,” she continued. “I am so proud to work at CBS News. There are so many incredibly people here, especially on this show. All of you here. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong.”