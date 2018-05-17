John Cena Tweets About Forgiveness After Nikki Bella Revealed They're Still Speaking Post-Split

John Cena has dropped yet another hint that his relationship with Nikki Bella isn’t over for good.

The actor, 41, shared a tweet about forgiveness early Thursday morning, which also provided a clue about what possibly led to the estranged couple calling off their engagement just weeks before the wedding.

“Lack of communication is many times what causes people to drift apart, lack of forgiveness is many times what causes people to stay apart,” he wrote.

Both Cena and Bella have suggested a reconciliation was possible in recent interviews. The WWE Diva, 34, opened up about her relationship with Cena while promoting Total Bellas in New York on Wednesday, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum added that the two have “been in communication” since announcing the end of their six-year relationship in April.

“John and I love each other so much. We are best friends,” she said. “I think, you know, we both are very mature about all of this, knowing we are in the spotlight, and we both definitely have hope for us together in the future. We definitely have talked.”

Cena also said this week that he still wanted to marry Bella and start a family with her. Sources previously told PEOPLE that Bella’s decision to break up with Cena was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

“For anyone speculating on like what I’m doing with my life now. I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he said during an appearance on Today, Monday morning. “There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s been like, ‘Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.’ ”

Cena continued, “No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks. I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories. And everyday from 6 to 9 I get out of the house and talk to strangers as social interaction.”

The wrestler added, “I don’t want anybody else. I love Nicole and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place.”

Bella and Cena’s breakup will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

“A lot of people keep asking ‘why,’ and I think that’s what’s going to be really good about when Total Bellas comes out,” Bella told PEOPLE. “Your ‘why’ is going to get answered. You’re going to see this journey of where John and I started to have those downs — and we had the ups, too, but what wedding planning did to me and everything I came face to face with.”

As for what a future wedding with Cena might look like? Bella said she’d still use some of her original plans.

“It was going to be incredible,” she said. “I really liked what I picked out. I really liked my dress and I really loved the maid of honor dresses. I’m kind of like, redo!”