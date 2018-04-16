John Cena and Nikki Bella Were Planning a TV Special About Their Wedding — What Happens Now?

Fans have watched John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s romance unfold on E!’s reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas — and they were also supposed to see the pro wrestlers tie the knot.

There was a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after the couple announced Sunday that they’d ended their engagement after six years together.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena, 40, proposed to Bella, 34, in April 2017 on live TV during WrestleMania. Their destination wedding was scheduled for May 5 in Mexico, where Bella was excited to celebrate her heritage with family and friends.

Bella had already picked out her dream wedding dress — a gown from Marchesa — and decided on a black-tie dress code for the big day. So, what went wrong?