John Cena and Nikki Bella Were Planning a TV Special About Their Wedding — What Happens Now?

Fans have watched John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s romance unfold on E!’s reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas — and they were also supposed to see the pro wrestlers tie the knot.
There was a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after the couple announced Sunday that they’d ended their engagement after six years together.
“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” they said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”
Cena, 40, proposed to Bella, 34, in April 2017 on live TV during WrestleMania. Their destination wedding was scheduled for May 5 in Mexico, where Bella was excited to celebrate her heritage with family and friends.
Bella had already picked out her dream wedding dress — a gown from Marchesa — and decided on a black-tie dress code for the big day. So, what went wrong?
“Nikki and John wanted different things,” the source explains. “It’s clear that they had issues over what they wanted from a marriage and from family. She wants kids. But despite their differences and the fights they had, people still thought they would go through with the wedding. Everyone is surprised that it ended. It’s really sad. She’s on a reality show, but this is real life.”
Adds a separate source, “He always put himself first. John’s first concern is John. He will never put anyone first, and that will never change. That’s who he is, and he’s very open about it. Expensive cars and shoes are nice, but that doesn’t take the place of someone putting your needs first.”
Their relationship will still be a plot point in Total Bellas, which returns May 20.