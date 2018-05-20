John Cena and Nikki Bella Step Out Together for First Time in 4 Weeks After Calling Off Wedding

Amid speculation they are reconciling, John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted together for the first time since ending their engagement and calling off their May 5 wedding.

On Saturday, four weeks after announcing their breakup, Cena, 41, and Bella, 34, took a walk side-by-side after getting coffee in San Diego, California, where they bought a house months before walking down the aisle.

In a photo of the pair, obtained by TMZ, the Blockers actor can be seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts while the Total Bellas star wore a color-coordinated red beanie with grey sweater and sweatpants.

Earlier this month, Bella informed fans that she was living with twin sister Brie Bella in San Diego due to the “tough time” with the split.

Cena and Bella’s outing comes a day after she spoke with PEOPLE Now about the possibilities of rekindling their romance of six years.

Bella admitted that she and Cena are on the path to reconciliation, explaining that she’s been in “communication” with the fellow WWE star and that they are taking steps to get back together.

“I told him to make a list and I have to make a list about what makes us so happy for the rest of our lives and what are the things we want,” she said. “I don’t want him to ever live in regret. It’s not a decision you can make super quick. You really got to take time by yourself.”

Though Bella called off her engagement in April — three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle — due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids, she now “100 percent” believes Cena has changed his stance on one day starting a family.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Frazer Harrison/Getty

“I truly think that he wants to be a father,” she said. “I think John’s going to make an incredible dad. You see everything he does with [the charity] Make a Wish — that’s why I always knew! He’s meant to be a dad. I just need time, I need time to digest.”

Their wedding would’ve occurred over a year after Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. And there was even a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July.

The new season of Total Bellas premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!