If Meghan Markle needs someone to walk her down the aisle this Saturday, John Cena is on board to help out.

The wrestler shared co-hosting duties with Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday when the discussion turned to the royal wedding.

The trio spoke to NBC’s royal correspondent Keir Simmons after news broke that Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, would not attend his daughter’s wedding.

Simmons jokingly suggested Cena’s intervention was needed across the pond, saying, “Hey John — this wedding, we’re going to have the Royals, we’re going to have Diana’s family, the Spencers, now we’re going to have the Markle family. I think we may need you here, my man, to intervene.”

Cena, 41, responded with, “It seems like there is some drama that is in need of a special guest referee.”

Not one to let a good joke go, Gifford turned to Cena and said, “She is in need of someone to give her away, isn’t she? Who better than you?”

“I can hop on a plane, I can get there in a few days,” he said jokingly.

His own wedding to Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, which was set for May 5, was called off just weeks before the pair planned to say, “I do.”

Since then, the two have hinted they may get back together and have both admitted they still care for each other.

“I want to be with her,” Cena said on Monday, while Bella separately said she “truly hopes one day that we can work it out and get back together.”

In England, Meghan and her fiancé Prince Harry have kept a low profile since her father decided not to attend their wedding this Saturday after his arrangement with the paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of their big day was revealed.

The next day, he said he would attend the wedding — only if doctors signed off on him traveling after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Thomas changed his mind again, telling TMZ on Tuesday that he wouldn’t be able to travel as he was undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday morning.

“They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed,” he said.

Kensington Palace originally announced May 4 that he’d be walking Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan and Harry’s office at Kensington Palace issued a statement on Monday underlining that her father’s vow not to come over to the U.K. was a “deeply personal moment” for the 36-year-old. The palace had no additional comment on Tuesday.