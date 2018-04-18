John Cena Said He Was Involved in 'Every Single Step' of Planning His Wedding to Ex Nikki Bella

John Cena left the minute details of wedding planning to his ex Nikki Bella, admitting he was the “last checkpoint” in making decisions about the nuptials.

Before the couple called off their engagement just weeks before their destination wedding, the Blockers star told PEOPLE how he was contributing to the planning process.

“I’m involved in every single step of the process, but I am like the last checkpoint,” he explained earlier this month. “So, let’s say, décor will be chosen. And then I’ll be given three options but be nudged to like number two. I will politely agree to number two, but I am very much actively a part of the process.”

Cena admitted he wished the wedding was “yesterday,” saying the ceremony and party were more about making Bella happy.

“What I like most about the decision-making process is reinforcing to Nicole that it is a day about her,” he said. “Sometimes being in that position, you may get caught up pleasing everyone. Why just throw a party for the folks you want to please? This is a day for you and, by the way, because of my stupidity and stubbornness, a day you thought would never come. So enjoy it and if anyone has a problem with it, tell them to f— off.”

Cena added, “I constantly reinforce that message that, years from now if people are sour about what happened on your day, they are not looking at it the right way.”

Cena, 40, and Bella, 34, announced that they had called off their engagement on Sunday, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Total Divas star is the one who pulled the plug on their wedding.

“He was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way,” the insider said about Cena. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her.”

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman,” the source said.

The actor had been vocal about not wanting to get married or have children before eventually popping the question.

“It’s hard for anyone not to wonder why he did it, and did it in this hugely public way, in the literal arena where he is most popular,” the source said. “He knew exactly what sort of response he would get by doing that.”