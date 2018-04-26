John Cena Makes First Public Appearance Since Ending Engagement to Nikki Bella

John Cena is back in the public eye 10 days after announcing his split from fiancée Nikki Bella.

The 41-year-old Blockers star stepped out for CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday, when he addressed the breakup for the first time.

“It sucks,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

Ethan Miller/Getty

The professional wrestlers, who got engaged in April 2017 on live television, announced they had parted ways on April 15 — just weeks before their May 5 wedding date.

Bella, 34, made her fist public appearance as a single woman last weekend at a rosé tasting party ifor her wine line, Belle Radici, with twin sister Brie.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Brie said she was shocked by the couple’s breakup after six years together, telling PEOPLE earlier this week, “I didn’t see it coming.”

Still, “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that,” she added. “If one day our relationship fades, then so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister. And Nicole respects that. He will always be family.”