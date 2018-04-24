John Cena Hits The Gym for 41st Birthday — and So Does Ex Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella agree on one thing: the gym is a great way to let off some steam.

The WWE wrestler turned 41 on Monday and celebrated with a workout, lifting weights at the gym.

Cena tweeted a video of himself, writing, “41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW.”

While he and ex Nikki, 34, may have separated following the end of their engagement, it seems they both still think alike as the Total Bellas star shared a photo of herself at the gym with her sister, Brie Bella, on Monday.

“Got insane butt kickings today by Mark Shane! @shapeupstudio2018,” Bella wrote in the caption as she and her sister posed for a mirror selfie.

Nikki and Cena called off their wedding earlier this month, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. The two —despite their differing stances on marriage and having kids — were scheduled to marry on May 5.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Nikki was the one who pulled the plug on their wedding, for which Brie would’ve been matron of honor.

“John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the insider said. “[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

Nikki Bella Instagram Story

On Saturday, Nikki was spotted without her massive 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring.

The WWE star made her first public appearance at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona when she and her twin sister hosted a rosé tasting party in partnership with their wine line, Belle Radici.

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie told PEOPLE. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”

Brie also shared that fans and viewers will see what went wrong in her sister and Cena’s relationship in the upcoming season of E!’s Total Bellas.

“I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything,” the mother of one said. “This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.”

“John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about. [Husband] Bryan and I both said, ‘I don’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations’ but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel,” Brie added.