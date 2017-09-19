Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski & Willie Geist Celebrate 10 Years on Air Together:'We Genuinely Like Each Other'

It’s been a decade since Morning Joe, the MSNBC talk show featuring former congressman Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist first aired.

During that time, they’ve gotten into plenty of on-air arguments, a Twitter war with President Trump, and Scarborough and Brzezinski surprised the nation when they announced earlier this year that they’d fallen in love and gotten engaged. (“I’m very happy,” Brzezinski tells PEOPLE of working everyday with her now-fiancé.)

But perhaps even more surprising to Brzezinski and Scarborough is that their show has been on the air for this long. “We’re the longest-running anchor team on TV, which I can’t believe,” Brzezinski says. “No other three people have been an anchor team for this long, which is unheard of.”

Also unheard of is the fact that they truly get along. “We all genuinely like each other, which is also pretty unheard of in television,” she says with a laugh.

WATCH: Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

The trio will celebrate the milestone date with a 10-year anniversary special on Sept. 19 in front of a live studio audience, featuring special guests like Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Gov. Chris Christie, Mayor Bill De Blasio, former Prime Minister Tony Blair and a surprise appearance by Sen. John McCain.

Along with discussing the biggest news stories of the day — and of course, politics — they’ll look back at some of the biggest events that they’ve covered over the past ten years.

“No one wanted to admit they liked a show with a conservative Republican on MSNBC in the beginning,” says Scarborough of the show lasting this long. “For the first few years the reviews were all very snide, but you could tell they were all watching.”

He adds, laughing, “That was sort of optimized by the New Yorker who said we were ‘appallingly entertaining.’ But the fact that we’ve done this for 10 years? It really is unbelievable.”