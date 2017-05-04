President Trump Offered to Officiate Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough's Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski just got engaged, but they already have written off one venue for their nuptials: the White House.

Speaking about their engagement to Vanity Fair, the Morning Joe anchors revealed that President Donald Trump suggested that the couple get married at Mar-a-Lago or the White House if they decided to tie the knot.

“That’s when Jared [Kushner] interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,’ ” Scarborough said.

But President Trump had a better idea.

“Why would you marry them?” he interjected, according to Scarborough. “They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

But the duo don’t plan to take the president up on the offer.

“The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place. If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about,” Brzezinski said. “The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just . . . no. No, no, no, no, no.”

Scarborough, a 54-year-old conservative, proposed to Brzezinski, a 50-year-old liberal, while on a recent vacation to France.

Brzezinski, who showed off her stunning ring on air on Thursday morning, suspected the trip was something special when they arrived at the beautiful Hotel du Cap in Antibes, but she figured her hunch was wrong when Scarborough didn’t pop the question on their first night.

“He can’t keep a secret,” she said. “He just can’t. He always blurts stuff out.”

But on their final night of the trip, Scarborough paused their walk to the bar on a path overlooking the Mediterranean.

“Halfway up the hill, he said he needed to sit down,” Brzezinski recalled. “We hadn’t been feeling well, so I thought, Oh, poor guy, he can’t make it up the hill.”

Of course, he had something more romantic in mind.

“When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically,” the MSNBC host said. “And then he asked, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ ”

After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)

“Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” Brzezinski told Vanity Fair. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box. It was not an easy process and it was not an easy set of decisions for either of us. It was something I couldn’t deny anymore.”