Joe Scarborough is crediting his fiancé Mika Brzezinski for helping pull him out of a past season of depression.

In a candid interview with SiriusXM’s “Dialing Donny” on Thursday, Scarborough, 54, opened up about his relationship with his co-anchor — to whom he got engaged earlier this year — and the moment he realized that she was “the one” for him.

“My dad passed away at 49. I’d just gotten over that a year later. At 50, got divorced. And it really just came out of nowhere,” Scarborough shared. “Sometimes relationships slowly dissolve. I had decided after that, I said, ‘You know what, just never again. Never again.’ ”

Following his divorce and father’s death, Scarborough lived in a depressed state for a few years and was closed off to ever marrying again — and it was Brzezinski, 50, who helped bring positivity back into his life.

“I realized after a couple of years of sort of slinking around my house and being depressed … I was being Bridget Jones,” he quipped about Renée Zellweger’s character in the romantic comedy Bridget Jones, and added, “I realized that she was the one and everything’s worked out.”

After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June 2016, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.

While the pair only hinted at a romance, an MSNBC spokeswoman confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the Morning Joe co-anchors are engaged.

Although the happy couple is planning to walk down the aisle, Scarborough admits “we still fight a lot” — but he thinks it’s a beneficial thing.

“For me, the mistake always was I’m very driven at work, but I go home and I don’t want to fight. I’m passive aggressive. I’m sort of like, ‘Whatever you want to do,’ ” he shared. “That’s really what I think hurt me in one relationship after another. And differences grow over a decade and things ultimately blow up. With Mika and me, we both learn you have to. If there’s a problem, put it on the table immediately. If it gets ugly, it gets ugly. You go there and you fight through it.”

But when they do fight, Scarborough says the argument can only last so long before they have to resolve it.

“I’ll tell you, the blessing for us is, we always knew we had to take care of things by 6 a.m. the next morning,” he shared. “So we couldn’t go to sleep mad at each other, because Mika has the worst poker face in the history of television. She wears everything on her sleeve. I know if she goes on the air angry with me that everybody’s going to know.”