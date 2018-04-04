Joe Manganiello Reveals the 'Biggest Adjustment' in His Marriage to Sofia Vergara

Even after two years of marriage, Joe Manganiello reveals he’s still “coming to grips” with the fact that he’s married to his celebrity crush Sofia Vergara.

The Rampage star, who wed the Modern Family actress, 45, in November 2015, gushes about his wife and opens up about their relationship in the April 2018 issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

“The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” Manganiello, 41, reveals.

“People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened,” the Magic Mike alum shares.

Manganiello also admits his past romances may have prepared him for what not to do in his current marriage. “Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right,” he says.

Manganiello asked Vergara to marry him on Christmas Day 2014 after nearly six months of dating. The actor was introduced to his future bride by her costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson after pleading for her phone number following the news of her split from ex-fiancé Nick Loeb in May 2014.

Fast forward to the present, Manganiello and Vergara are preparing for the release of their first film together.

“I read the script and knew it was a great role for me — then it was a five-year struggle of getting it made. It’s a story about redemption and put­ting your life back together,” he tells the publication of Stano, the independent film he developed and produced and stars in with Vergara.

Manganiello previously gushed about his wife, telling PEOPLE in 2015: “The best part of getting married was not having to change anything. It was finding someone who complimented me perfectly.”

Rampage, also starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hits theaters April 13.

The April issue of Cigar Aficionado is on newsstands now.