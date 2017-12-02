Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery shared some smooches with his girlfriend on the streets of New York City.

Keery, who stars as Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix series, was spotted shopping with blonde actress Maika Monroe in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday, when the pair cuddled up and got kissy on the sidewalk.

The duo wore nearly identical outfits during their outing in the Big Apple: both sported black pants and knee-length peacoats, which they accessorized with sunglasses.

In one snapshot, Monroe, 24, held onto her beau’s arm while he was all smiles and chatted on the phone.

Last month, Keery, 25, celebrated with Monroe and her costar, Jennifer Garner, at the Los Angeles premiere of their new movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, in which Monroe stars as Medina Mason.

Sitting down with Seth Meyers for a Late Night interview in November, Keery revealed that his character on Stranger Things was originally going to be a swimmer, so he started working out to make sure he’d look good in a Speedo — only to find out the creators cut the storyline.

“At the beginning of the first season I got the part and talked to the Duffer brothers [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] and they were saying, ‘Yeah, he’s going to be this kind of jock character,’ he was going to be a swimmer. So for like six weeks prior to shooting I was training, doing all this swimming prep,” Keery said. “Also I thought I was going to be in a Speedo, on a TV show; like the first thing I ever did I was going to be in a Speedo.”

Keery said he wanted to look good for the role, or else, “I was going to be known as ‘Chunky Steve’ the rest of my life,” he joked.

“But then we show up the first day and they’re like, ‘Oh the swimmer? Oh yeah we cut that,’ ” Keery said, laughing. “It was the most in-shape I’ve ever been.”