RHONJ's Joe Giudice Has Lost Nearly 45 Lbs. in Prison, Joe Gorga Reveals

Call it the prison diet.

Joe Giudice has “lost 40-45 lbs.” while incarcerated, his brother-in-law Joe Gorga revealed during the fourth annual Real Housewives Awards on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday.

Added Melissa Gorga, “Teresa [Giudice] said he’s skinny!”

Joe, who has appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey with wife Teresa and the Gorgas, is currently serving out a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He reported to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix last March. (Teresa, 45, served a nearly yearlong stint in prison herself for the same crimes.)

Earlier this week, Teresa stopped by PEOPLE Now to open up about her new memoir, Standing Strong, in which she details the ongoing frustrations she’s experiencing with Joe, 45.

“Well, I remember when I first started doing the show everybody kept asking me, ‘Where do you see yourself five years from now? Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?’ — I’m not answering that question anymore,” she said. “Because if you would have asked me back then if I thought I would ever go to prison, I would have said never. So I can’t predict the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future.”

“I want [our marriage] to work,” she added. “But you know, when Joe comes home, he has to do the right thing. And then we’ll just move on from there.”

Teresa added that she and Joe’s four daughters — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — try to visit him “as much as we can.”

“Their [extracurricular] activities come first … then work, that’s really important for me, I need to work,” she said. “So I would say we go see him once every two weeks, once every three weeks. It depends on the schedule.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.