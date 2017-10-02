People

Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Honeymoon in Greece

Joe Duggar is the latest member of his famous family to walk down the aisle, and now, he’s whisked his new wife Kendra Caldwell off on a Grecian getaway!

“It’s really an amazing feeling to know it’s official and we’re really married. Once we were engaged time seemed to move so slowly and now here we are — married! We’re just enjoying every bit of it,” Joe, 23, exclusively tells PEOPLE. ”

The couple wed Sept. 8 at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in a “classic and formal” ceremony before jetting off on their European honeymoon.

“One of the most enjoyable things about being married to Joe is just being together so much. I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time,” says Kendra, 19. “Being with your best friend make marriage amazing. Here in Greece, we’re looking forward to having dinner in the sky, walking through the market, making sandals, going parasailing and paddle boarding!”

Joe popped the question to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding back in May after courting for a few months. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other,” Joe said at the time. She’s the best!”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.