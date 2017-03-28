Jodie Sweetin’s Ex Arrested for the Third Time in Nine Days, This Time for Violating Temporary Restraining Order

Jodie Sweetin‘s ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak, was arrested on Monday for violating a restraining order Sweetin took out on him, PEOPLE confirms.

Hodak, 40, was seen by police driving in front of Sweetin’s home, and was arrested and charged with violating the order, a spokesman tells PEOPLE.

It’s unclear if Hodak has retained a lawyer or what his bond is at this time.

The arrest marks Hodak’s third in just over a week, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s website.

Sweetin, 35, was granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak, alleging in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he had “engaged in violent arguments with Sweetin, in which he threw objects at her. Following a prior break-up with Sweetin, he came to the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, where Sweetin works as an actress, demanding to see her and engaging in a dispute with the security guards there. He also waited for Sweetin to confront her at her children’s school.”

She also claims police arrived at her home on March 18, 2017 when Hodak “said he was going to take a 9 millimeter pistol with him, and use it to kill himself.”

Sweetin claims in the documents that Hodak had recently begun using steroids and testosterone supplements “which made his temper worse” and that on the night of their argument he had been “abusing alcohol and marijuana.”

The actress signed the papers on Thursday — a day before a rep for the actress announced the couple’s split after a year-long engagement. She was granted protection from Hodak, requiring that he stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her job, her vehicle, her children’s school, and that he not contact her either directly or indirectly.

In the documents, the actress was also granted protection for her two children — daughters Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8 — her mother, Janice Sweetin, 67, her father, Sam Sweetin, 82, and her assistant, Lauren Hussey, 29.

A court hearing is scheduled for April 14.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Hodak for comment at the time of publication.