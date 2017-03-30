Jodie Sweetin is proving she can overcome anything with her family by her side.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Thursday to thank everyone “who has reached out over the past two weeks” since her split from ex-fiancé Justin Hodak, and his arrest for violating a restraining order she has against him.

Smiling at the camera with her two daughters by her side, Sweetin wrote that the experience has “definitely been a roller coaster.”

“But with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine!” she adds. “These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!! #momlife #grateful #wegotthisbaby.”

The star’s separation from Hodak, 40, was confirmed by PEOPLE on March 24. Sweetin, 35, and Hodak met through mutual friends and announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating.

Sweetin was granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak on March 27, claiming in court documents that he had recently begun using steroids and testosterone supplements “which made his temper worse.”

She also claims police arrived at her home on March 18, 2017 when Hodak “said he was going to take a 9-millimeter pistol with him, and use it to kill himself.”

Also on March 27, PEOPLE confirmed Hodak was arrested for a third time in just over a week for violating the restraining order. He was seen by police driving in front of Sweetin’s home, an LAPD spokesman told PEOPLE at the time.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Hodak for comment.

Sweetin’s restraining order requires Hodak stay away from her for at least 100 yards, as well as from her home, her job, her vehicle, her children’s school, and that he not contact her either directly or indirectly.

In the documents, the actress was also granted protection for her two children — daughters Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8 — her mother, Janice Sweetin, 67, her father, Sam Sweetin, 82, and her assistant, Lauren Hussey, 29.

A court hearing is scheduled for April 14.