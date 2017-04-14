Jodie Sweetin, Beverley Mitchell, and Christine Lakin share a bond like no other.

Having been ’90s child stars on their perspective television shows — Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner on Full House, Mitchell as Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven, and Lakin as Alicia Lambert on Step by Step — the women have now joined forces on Pop TV’s comedy series, Hollywood Darlings — a loosely scripted show that will highlight the stars (who play exaggerated versions of themselves) juggling work, motherhood, and friendship.

“The really exciting part about doing the show together is we grew up in this crazy sorority of child actors,” Sweetin, 35, exclusively tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “We all knew each other and our paths have crossed for so many years and the three of us have been friends. So to have people see inside what that life is like and what our life is like now, which is balancing work and motherhood and friendship and all of these things, it was the perfect opportunity to open ourselves up to having people see us as we are today.”

“This is a show that really celebrates sisterhood and we have a very unique sisterhood but we’re also very grounded in our regular lives,” adds Lakin, 38. “So we’re giving the audience and our fans an opportunity to peek behind the curtain a little bit. That being said, these are versions of ourselves. These are all manufactured scenarios.”

In fact, while filming, the women often got to utilize their own ideas throughout the creative process — something they’re not entirely used to.

“This show is something that’s really different for all three of us,” says Sweetin, who’s also starring on Fuller House. “It’s an improvised comedy. We created really fun storylines and versions of ourselves that we’ve been in maybe in a certain way and then cranked it up to eleven and really had fun with it and got to improvise and play and use that skill that we don’t get to use a lot on scripted television shows.”

While being apart of the cultural phenomenon can be glamorous, the women admit there were always struggles.

“You’re constantly being judged by everything you put out there,” says Mitchell. “I get it. We’re putting ourselves on a social platform and we’re putting ourselves out there, but there are people who will say, ‘Oh you were never the pretty one, she was the pretty one,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool. Does that make you feel better?’ I’m fine with who I am and that’s fine. Some days we have bad days and some days we don’t feel good and to read that type of stuff, it’s rough.”

“The three of us are all very real,” she adds. “We get all dolled up, but in out everyday lives we’re moms, we’re running around, we’re lucky if we got a shower.”

Hollywood Darlings airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Pop TV.