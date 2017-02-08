'Who's Al Lambert?' Step By Step's Christine Lakin Goes Unrecognized in Hilarious Hollywood Darlings Preview

These darlings are back!

Pop TV’s newest unscripted docu-comedy series Hollywood Darlings follows three former child stars — Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven) and Christine Lakin (Step by Step) — as they navigate life as moms, wives and working women.

In a preview clip of the series, a fan of the ’90s child stars approaches the actresses as they unwillingly sip on charcoal detoxifying drinks.

“Are Lucy Camden and Beverly Mitchell friends in real life?” the fan asks. “Like I loved Full House, but I loved 7th Heaven.”

Without recognizing Lakin (who played Alicia “Al” Lambert in Step by Step), the gushing fan asks if she could take a picture with Sweetin and Mitchell.

A shocked Lakin agrees to take the photo of the trio and says, “Say ‘Al Lambert.’ ”

“Who’s that?” the fan asks after posing for the picture.

But just before handing the phone back, Lakin says, “I’m just going to take a selfie too, just for you. Just for fun” and offers the fan the drink — which Sweetin spat into.

“You’re a wonderfully horrible person,” Sweetin tells Lakin, who agrees: “I know. That’s why we’re friends.”

Hollywood Darlings premieres Wednesday, April 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV.