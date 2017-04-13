Actress Jodie Comer Reveals Where She Hid Her Cellphone While Filming The White Princess

Jodie Comer has the perfect place to tuck her cell phone during filming of The White Princess.

“I always tried to hide my iPhone down my corset and the director was like, ‘Don’t do that! That’s not right!’ ” Comer, 24, tells PEOPLE.

“I always, like, want my phone with me. So, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just put it down here and no one will [know].’ ”

The actress plays Princess Elizabeth of York in the Starz mini-series about the royal’s turbulent marriage to King Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy).

Although Comer likes to keep her smartphone close, she likely isn’t using the device to send Snapchats.

“I came off Snapchat,” tells PEOPLE. “I was done with it … I think I spent too much time on it.”

She adds: “I’m not up to date with the new filters.”

The White Princess premieres April 16 on Starz.