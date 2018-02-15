Jodie Sweetin confirmed she was dating Mescal Wasilewski in a loving Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram tribute on Tuesday.

The Fuller House star, 36, shared photos of herself and Wasilewski on social media, writing a loving post about him and what he meant to her.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year

Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you,” she wrote in the caption.

The collage she shared included a photo of the two holding hands, as well as a photo of them kissing while enjoying dinner and a quote from William Shakespeare.

“Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together,” she continued. “Who builds you up and never makes you feel small. Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own. Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love. Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away.”

She added, “Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it. Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what. Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them, Who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it.”

Wasilewski celebrated Sweetin’s birthday in January alongside her friends. They were also spotted enjoying hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” in September but at the time his identity was a mystery.

While the actress didn’t mention him by name, she did express gratitude toward everyone who celebrated with her, writing, “Enjoyed celebrating my birthday last night over an amazing dinner ! Such great conversation, laughs and the food was super delic! I live for these moments ! I’m so thankful and love each one of them for taking the time to celebrate with me 😘 !

Sweetin and her ex-husband Morty Coyle split in 2013 after a year of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016. They share 7-year-old daughter Beatrix.

In December, Sweetin was ordered to pay Coyle $2,800 per month in child support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The actress also shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin.