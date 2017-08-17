Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago’s marriage has officially ended.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star’s attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair divorced Thursday morning.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success,” Rafool said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The parties did not request from the other and do and did not seek and irrevocably waived any and all rights to receive alimony and support in all forms and/or a combination of forms,” according to Krupa and Zago’s final judgment of dissolution of marriage obtained by PEOPLE.

After they signed their divorce documents, the duo was spotted leaving a Miami, Florida, court building.

Krupa, 38, donned a fitted black top and black skinny jeans, which she paired with nude pumps and a pale pink blazer, while Zago sported jeans, black tennis shoes and a white long-sleeved polo shirt.

Upon walking out of the building with two lawyers, Krupa and Zago each hugged the legal counsel before they went their separate ways.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the former Bravo personality had separated from Zago after four years of marriage; last month, the pair jointly filed for divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Krupa, who was listed as the petitioner, claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and both parties had agreed to not seek spousal support from one another.

Krupa wed Zago in June 2013 in front of 150 guests, including former RHOM castmates Adriana DeMoura and Alexia Echevarria. The ceremony took place poolside at the Park Hyatt Aviara resort in San Diego.

According to an eyewitness, “The ceremony featured many candles and was very romantic. Joanna wore a strapless dress and looked gorgeous. She got emotional during their vows: “After they were pronounced husband and wife, they couldn’t stop kissing. They both looked extremely happy. It was a very special ceremony.”

Months after tying the knot, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about life as a newlywed. “The honeymoon stage officially ended a week ago. Right after the wedding, everything was so calm. We were relaxed, didn’t bicker. Now it’s back to normal,” she said.

The former couple had no children together.