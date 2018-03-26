Joanna Krupa has found love again!

The Real Housewives of Miami star teased that she would soon be walking down the aisle when she shared a photo of her hand, adorned with a gigantic diamond ring on that finger, holding hands with businessman Douglas Nunes. The couple’s three dogs lounge on the bed in the background.

“Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household,” she captioned the snap, shared Sunday.

Although Krupa did not outrightly mention an upcoming wedding, her rep confirmed to E! News that the duo were engaged.

Douglas Nunes and Joanna Krupa SPW / Splash News; Joanna Krupa Instagram

The 38-year-old model was spotted trying on several engagement rings, including her eventual pick, at a jewelry store in her native Poland back in January, the Daily Mail was first to report.

Joanna Krupa Splash News

Krupa finalized her divorce from Romain Zago in August 2017 after four years of marriage.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success,” her attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, told PEOPLEat the time.

Krupa wed Zago in June 2013 in front of 150 guests, including former RHOM cast mates Adriana DeMoura and Alexia Echevarria. The ceremony took place poolside at the Park Hyatt Aviara resort in San Diego.

Following the split, the reality star also expressed her relief that she decided to freeze her eggs in 2014.

“Thank goodness I froze my eggs,” Krupa told Life & Style. “I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t.”