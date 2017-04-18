Two of the Duggar sons are taking Counting On audiences behind the scenes to showcase what wasn’t seen on Jinger Vuolo’s wedding day!

In a clip from the TLC reality series, Jackson and Justin’s home video footage was recorded and edited together to give viewers a glimpse into the celebratory day from the siblings’ perspective.

“Why is there so many buttons?” Jakckson records his sister Jennifer asking the camera as she watches Jinger have her wedding gown buttoned up ahead of the ceremony. “Jinger’s dress is humongous. ”

On Nov. 5, Jinger tied the knot with former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in front of nearly 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

Before the ceremony, Justin and Jackson both record cousin Michael — who tossed soccer ball confetti down the aisle as a nod to Jeremy’s past days playing the sport — about being the ring bearer.

“Are you happy to be in the wedding?” Justin asks Michael, who says “yes.”

Asked if he would want to get married someday, Michael sweetly shrugs that he isn’t sure; but if he does get married in the future, he says it would be in a different chapel because “It’s very small.”

“And then you’ve gotta pick 100 bridesmaids and 100 groomsmaids,” Michael adorably explains.

Jackson also interviewed Jessa (Duggar) Seewald on Jinger’s big day, and she revealed that she learned something new ahead of the ceremony,

“I am very excited to be the matron of honor. I didn’t know that’s what I was until somebody told me. I thought I was a maid of honor, but no, I’m a matron of honor because I’m married,” says Jessa.”So, that’s exciting.”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Jessa also tells her younger brother that three of the sisters “get to fluff the train because it’s massive. So me, Jana and Jill are all doing it together.”

Finally, Jackson captured the bride-to-be ahead of her nuptials.

“Super excited,” Jinger tells him of how she’s feeling in the moment. “Can’t believe it. It’s amazing, Jackson.”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On which begin airing this summer on TLC.