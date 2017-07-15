Jinger Duggar Vuolo Gushes About ‘Thoughtful’ Husband Jeremy and the Romantic Date Night He Planned for Her

Jeremy Vuolo is full of sweet (and romantic) surprises!

The Counting On star planned a date night for his bride, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, on Thursday, and she couldn’t help but gush about the evening in an Instagram post dedicated to her husband.

“@jeremy_vuolo took me out on a special date last night. 💕He is most thoughtful!” she wrote on Instagram Friday, which accompanied multiple photos from their night out on the town.

“He went by the restaurant early in the day and left a bouquet of flowers there so that he could surprise me with them later that evening,” she continued.

“After a lovely dinner together, he then asked the waiter for dessert … out came a slice of cheesecake, followed by a beautiful bouquet of yellow roses {my favorite color}, and a sweet note from my hubby!” she wrote.

Jinger, 23, concluded the heartfelt post: “I am the most blessed girl in the world! I love you, Jeremy Joseph! ❤️.”

The couple met in May 2015 through his friend and now brother-in-law Ben Seewald. “I was initially friends with Ben Seewald and Jessa, and it was through them that I got to meet Jinger,” Jeremy previously told PEOPLE.

Since getting married last November at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, the couple has been adjusting to their new life in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy, a former pro soccer player, works in ministry.

Speaking with TLC in February about life after tying the knot, Jeremy, 29, said that the couple has “loved being newlyweds and getting settled into life together.”

Though the pair doesn’t have their sights set on having children just yet, they have given themselves a challenge to master together in 2017.

“I think what we’re looking forward to in 2017 just obviously being established in Laredo and I think we want to learn Spanish,” Jeremy revealed, and added of their reasoning, “because there’s a lot of Spanish speakers where we are. And so that might be one of the first challenges as a newly married couple: to learn a new language together.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.