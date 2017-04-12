It’s been five months since Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot last fall, and the newlywed couple is sharing new details on their beautiful November wedding!

In a Counting On clip shared Tuesday, the duo remembers their Nov. 5 nuptials, which was held at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

“When we arrived at the chapel the morning of our wedding, we were so surprised to see how much work Ms. Cindy had done over night,” Jinger says.

On the morning of her big day, wedding planner Cindy presented the bouquet to Jinger, who was overjoyed to see the floral arrangement.

“That is beautiful! How in the world? I don’t even want to touch it,” says Jinger. “That is absolutely beautiful. … I love this.”

“I was so excited to see my bouquet,” the Counting On star says. “I’ve been waiting for so long. I told her, ‘Just surprise me!’ And so I completely trusted her judgment and when I saw it, I was just amazed at how beautiful it was and how perfect for the wedding day.”

Additionally, Cindy also “made it special” for Jinger by incorporating the letter “V” throughout the ceremony, including a large initial made out of white and pink flowers, which was featured on the stage, and one atop the aisle that could be seen as the duo proceeded out of the church.

As a nod to Jeremy’s past career as a pro soccer player, the ring bearer dropped soccer-themed confetti down the aisle.

“I didn’t know that Michael would be throwing out the little soccer ball confetti,” Jeremy admits in the video. “I thought that was a neat touch by Ms. Cindy that put that together as a reflection of my past and my years playing soccer.”

The wedding included nearly 1,000 guests and Jeremy’s father, Chuck, officiated. “This was one of the most touching parts of the wedding is for Jeremy’s father to be able to officiate our wedding, standing with us and praying for us on this special day,” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE.

After tying the knot, they took to their website to share the news with fans: “YES! We are married! We are so thankful to God, our parents and our wonderful families and friends for celebrating this day with us and for helping us arrive at this moment in time. We love that we now are beginning our lives together as one, before God.”

The couple met in May 2015 through his friend and now brother-in-law Ben Seewald. “I was initially friends with Ben Seewald and Jessa, and it was through them that I got to meet Jinger,” Jeremy told PEOPLE.

He popped the question to Jinger in July, just a month after they officially announced they were courting. Jinger and the ordained pastor’s relationship has been featured throughout Counting On, including Jeremy shopping for the engagement ring.

