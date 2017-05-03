Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy couldn’t resist purchasing souvenirs on their trip down under!

After tying the knot in front of nearly 1,000 guests at their Arkansas wedding in November, the newlyweds flew to Australia for their honeymoon, where they tried Australian cuisine — and tried out the fun souvenirs that Sydney had to offer.

“A bullroarer is one of the communication devices that the indigenous people use,” explains Jeremy, 29, in a TLC clip of Counting On. “It’s used as a warning device, but also kind of like a telephone to communicate signals.”

During their time at popular tourist destination Circular Quay, Jeremy tests out his bullroarer skills by swinging it over his head.

“Careful babe. Go slow,” Jinger advises him as he swings it around.

“Trying out the bullroarer was definitely an experience,” says Jeremy. “I think I was a bit more successful with that than I was with the didgeridoo.”

After trying out the communication device, the newlywed couple decides to take one home, along with a boomerang! “This is one of the first souvenirs that we actually bought on our honeymoon — just these local items,” explains Jinger.

Speaking with TLC in February about life after tying the knot, Jeremy said that the couple has “loved being newlyweds and getting settled into life together.”

Since returning from their adventure to the southern hemisphere, the duo has settled into life in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy works in ministry.

While Jeremy admitted that they “love children,” their sights are set on pouring into and building up their marriage — not getting pregnant — for the time being: “We’re obviously just focused on getting settled into Texas and the ministry and being together. So we’ll see what happens.”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

The couple has also given themselves a challenge to master together in 2017.

“I think what we’re looking forward to in 2017 just obviously being established in Laredo and I think we want to learn Spanish,” says Jeremy, who adds, “because there’s a lot of Spanish speakers where we are. And so that might be one of the first challenges as a newly married couple: to learn a new language together.”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On which begin airing this summer on TLC.