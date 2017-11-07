The past year has been the best of their lives for Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy — and they are thanking each other for it.

On Sunday, the Counting On couple — who wed in front of almost 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Nov. 5, 2016 — celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with adoring love notes on Instagram.

“@jeremy_vuolo It’s been 1 year since the day we said ‘I do’…it’s been the best year of my life!” Jinger captioned a throwback image of the pair taken on their wedding day.

“Jeremy, you have shown me such love that is too amazing for words. Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together—I cherish every moment with you! I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer,” Jinger, 23, continued in the post, shared Sunday.

“Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable. I love absolutely everything about you and couldn’t be more grateful to God for giving me the most incredible husband in the world! I love you, babe!” she concluded.



Jeremy, 30, also wrote a loving tribute to his bride on social media, which he paired with a shot of the couple holding hands and showcasing Jinger’s engagement ring.

“To say she’s the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it seeing as, even in my dreams, I️ never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christlike as my dear Jinger,” the former pro soccer player shared.

He added: “This year has been the best of my life. I️ love you, @jingervuolo, and always will.”

Since their beautiful fall nuptials, the couple has started their married life together in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy works in ministry.

Days ahead of their anniversary, the pair took to Instagram to share sweet (and kissy!) posts in honor of their love.

“L is for the way you look at me O is for the only one I see V is very, very extraordinary E is even more than anyone that you adore can,” Jinger captioned a black-and-white image of the couple embracing while sharing a sweet kiss.

“I prayed for many years that the Lord would give me a godly woman who loved Him genuinely and others selflessly,” Jeremy wrote in his post. In the image, he smiled into the camera lens while Jinger gazed up at him. “He answered, but with a gift far beyond anything I ever asked for or could have imagined. He is kind.”