The ‘Surreal’ Moment Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Tried on Her Wedding Dress for the Last Time: ‘I’m Blown Away’

Duggar family fans have been watching Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo prepare to make her journey down the aisle — and now, it’s finally here.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s two-hour Counting On wedding special, Jinger, 23, tries on her wedding dress for the very last time three days before her Nov. 5 nuptials to Jeremy Vuolo, 29.

“Most of us girls were there with Jinger when she picked out this dress, but Ms. Renee has customized it even more,” says sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, 24. “She’s added a lot of little details and things and I think it’s perfect.”

Jinger twirls around in her hand-beaded, long-sleeve lace gown — complete with an extravagant 13-ft. train — and then brings out the final touch: A pair of colorful pink pumps.

“I would definitely have to say that the dress I went with is kind of more traditional in the style of it, and so I wanted to wear some shoes that kind of reflected my personal style,” explains Jinger. “The dress fits amazing. Like, to a T. There are no alterations that need to be done. Even the height is perfect with the heels, and then the fit, the cut, the sleeves, everything — just right.”

The bridal assistant then brings out a sparkly veil with scalloped details to match the edges on her dress, and Jinger can hardly take her eyes off the mirror.

“I just can’t believe this, guys! I’m blown away,” she says. “I just love this one. This is the veil! This is it.”

And with everything all set to go just days before the wedding, Jinger jokes that she half-expected Vuolo to show up and marry her right then and there.

“I’m waiting for him to surprise me. He always surprises me,” she says. “Is it a surprise wedding today? Everybody’s already in town!”

But all jokes aside, the TLC star admits that seeing herself in her wedding dress for the last time before the big day was an emotional experience.

“Once I was finally in my dress and had the veil on, just looking in the mirror, it seemed so surreal,” she says. “Because you wait for that so long, that when the moment is there, it’s hard to believe that it’s finally me who’s getting married.”

Counting On features Jinger and Jeremy’s two-hour wedding event Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.