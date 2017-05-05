They may no longer live in the same state, but Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and older sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald are still “best friends forever!”

In the spirit of #FlashbackFriday, Jinger, 23, shared a sweet throwback picture of herself and Jessa as children.

“Best friends forever! @jessaseewald,” the Counting On star captioned the flashback picture.

The adorable snapshot showcases a very young Jinger and Jessa, 24, embracing one another and donning pink and white dresses with white bows in their hair.

Since tying the knot with Jeremy Vuolo last November, Jinger has moved from her family’s home state of Arkansas to Laredo, Texas, where her former pro soccer player husband works in ministry.

But despite the fact that they’re a state away from one another, the siblings stay in touch — and make trips to see one another!

Last month, Jessa and older sister Jana Duggar made a visit to see Jinger in Texas, and had the “best day ever” at Fixer Upper stars’ Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger told PEOPLE in February about moving to Texas to be with her husband. “The biggest blessing.”

Though she’s the first member of her family to permanently relocate (the Duggars all reside in Arakansas, while Jeremy’s family is in Pennsylvania), technology has made it easy to stay in touch.

“We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” said Jinger. “It’s been joyous.” Plus, visits are just “a flight away.”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On which begin airing this summer on TLC.