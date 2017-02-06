Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Her Sisters Dish on First Kisses Before Her Wedding

First kisses can be a tricky thing, but Jinger Duggar wasn’t worried about hers with now-husband Jeremy Vuolo.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On, the newlywed opens up about how she and then-husband-to-be saved their first kiss for their wedding day, just as her sisters Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jill (Duggar) Dillard had done with their husbands.

“We were saying, I guess we should probably talk about it,” Jinger, 23, explains to her close friends and family while making custom bridal jewelry for the big day. “Okay, you’re going to go to the left, I’m going to go to the right.”

“If you’re facing each other, you both go the same exact same way, you just have to figure out which way that is,” Jill, 25, playfully explains. Later adding, “You’ll figure it out. It’s not that complicated.”

While giving their little sister some first kiss advice, Jill and Jessa take a trip down memory lane and shared their different (but, equally special) experiences.

“Derick dipped me for my kiss,” says Jill. “I did know he was going to do that because we had talked about it before.”

“We didn’t do ours on stage,” explains Jessa, 24. “We had ours in private after the ceremony. We ran out and then went to a room by ourselves. That was really special for us.”

Jinger and Jeremy, who tied the knot last November, went the more traditional route.

“I’m not nervous about the first kiss, I’m just excited,” Jinger reveals. “Jeremy and I just decided it’ll probably be a super special moment, there together with everybody there to witness. It may be a little awkward if we miss, but, hey, we’re going to do it anyways.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.