Pregnant Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Hopes Their Baby Will 'Look, Act and Be' Just Like Her

When pregnant Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo welcomes her first child, her husband Jeremy hopes the baby will take after her in each and every way.

The couple, who wed in November 2016 and reside in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy works in ministry, announced earlier this week that they are expecting their first baby due this year.

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

“When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” Jeremy, 30 shares in a TLC video.

“Super exciting,” adds mom-to-be Jinger, 24. “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Though the Counting On couple has yet to find out what the sex of their child is, they both have an inkling that it’ll be a boy — though they’ll be “happy either way,” Jinger says with a smile.

“I would love to have a little princess,” admits the dad-to-be.

Regardless of the sex, Jeremy is certain about one thing: he hopes that their firstborn will be just like his bride.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” he says with a smile. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

But if Jinger could choose, the babe will have a personality like her former soccer player husband.

“I hope that the baby will be like Jeremy,” says Jinger, who adds, “He’s just very kind and gracious.”

Together, the couple is excited about the new season of life that is fast approaching.

“I think we’re most looking forward to just having this little one in our arms and being parents,” says Jinger, “and learning how to multi-task.”