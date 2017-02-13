when Jinger Duggar was just two weeks away from walking down the aisle to the man of her dreams, there was a lot of planning to do — but first … coffee.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy wedding countdown continues with Jinger hardly able to contain her excitement at becoming Mrs. Jeremy Vuolo. She eagerly shows off two coffee mugs with the labels “Mr.” and “Mrs.”

Asks Jeremy, “Can we even use those yet?”

“Yes,” she says, “I’m going to put them over here.”

The episode also shows one of the soon-to-be Vuolos’ last-minute meetings with their wedding planner.

“Having a wedding coordinator is a tremendous blessing,” shares Jinger. “It definitely takes a big load off us, just having not to stress with the wedding and just be able to sit back, relax and enjoy it.”

The 23-year-old married the former soccer pro, 29, this past November. The ceremony was held at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Following the wedding, the newly married couple settled into their new life in Laredo, Texas.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger recently told PEOPLE. “The biggest blessing.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.