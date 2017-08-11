Are Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo looking to expand their family?

In the upcoming season of Counting On, the couple, who wed in November of last year, contemplate having children as they adjust to living as newlyweds in Laredo, Texas.

While out to dinner with her visiting older sister Jessa Seewald, brother-in-law Ben and nephews Spurgeon, 1, and Henry, 6 months, Jinger and husband Jeremy get a firsthand glimpse at what their life might look like if they decide to have kids.

“Parenting is hard work!” Jeremy, 29, says to Jessa, 24, in the new TLC promo after observing Spurgeon scream at the dinner table.

But is the couple ready to have little ones of their own?

“Does it make you guys want to have kids or no?” a producer asks the Vuolos, who turn and look at one another before the camera cuts away.

Audiences will also follow Jill and Derick Dillard return and readjust to life in Central America just months before the birth of their second child — son Samuel — in July.

“Recently Derick and I and Israel — and our little one on the way — arrived back in Central America,” a pregnant Jill, 26, shares in the promo. “There is definitely a level of stress and concern that I feel just if something were to go wrong.”

“Life’s going to be a lot different, but this is like our home away from home,” says Derick, 28.

The upcoming season will also document Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth throughout their wedding planning process — including cake tasting, a tearful wedding dress fitting and the big day — Joseph’s Duggar courtship and proposal to Kendra Caldwell, and more from the Duggar family.

“Sometimes it feels like we’re going in all different directions,” Jessa says. “But exciting things are happening!”

The new season of Counting On premieres Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.