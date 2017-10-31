Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Kiss Ahead of 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kissy kissy!

Nearly one year ago, Jinger Duggar tied the knot with former pro soccer player Jeremy Vuolo in front of almost 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Since their beautiful nuptials, the couple has started their married life together in Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy works in ministry.

Ahead of their one-year anniversary on Nov. 5, the duo took to their Instagram accounts to share sweet tribute posts in honor of their love.

“L is for the way you look at me O is for the only one I see V is very, very extraordinary E is even more than anyone that you adore can,” Jinger, 23, captioned a black-and-white image of the couple embracing while sharing a sweet kiss.

Not long after his bride shared the tender snap to social media Monday, Jeremy, 30, posted a similar photo to his Instagram account.

“I prayed for many years that the Lord would give me a godly woman who loved Him genuinely and others selflessly,” wrote Jeremy, who smiled into the camera lens while Jinger gazed up at him. “He answered, but with a gift far beyond anything I ever asked for or could have imagined. He is kind.”

Following their “incredible” honeymoon in Australia and New Zealand last year, the pair spoke with PEOPLE about their new life together.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger said in February. “The biggest blessing.”

To stay in touch with her family — the Duggars all reside in Arkansas — the Counting On star relies on technology. “We FaceTime, and there’s always a family group message sharing what’s going on,” she said. “It’s been joyous.” Plus, visits are just “a flight away.”

Speaking with TLC in February about life after tying the knot, Jeremy said that the couple has “loved being newlyweds and getting settled into life together” — and revealed the couple’s challenge they set out to master in 2017.

“I think what we’re looking forward to in 2017 just obviously being established in Laredo and I think we want to learn Spanish,” said Jeremy, who added, “because there’s a lot of Spanish speakers where we are. And so that might be one of the first challenges as a newly married couple: to learn a new language together.”