How D'ya Like Them Apples? Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wasn't Expecting This Big Change in Newlywed Life

Of all Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s adjustments to life as a newlywed, she probably ranked shopping for just one more person among the least concerning — but for a member of America’s most famous supersize family, it’s an adjustment nonetheless.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s Counting On, Jinger and her husband Jeremy visit the grocery store in Laredo, Texas, where they have been settling in since getting married last November.

“I think the shopping was probably the hardest thing for me because, like I never even thought of buying one apple at the store,” Jinger, 23, admits of the transition from regularly eating and entertaining with 18 siblings, several nieces and nephews and more friends and family in her hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas.

She adds, “I was looking for bags of apples. I’m using to buying [at least] four or five. I knew we wouldn’t eat that many, but still — buying one apple? That’s just weird.”

FROM PEN: Check Out All the Details Inside Jinger Duggar’s Wedding

For his part, 29-year-old Jeremy also brings a bit of his family’s culture to the table (quite literally) when he convinces his new wife to take home a massive hunk of cheese.

“I got maybe a little too excited when I saw the fresh mozzarella, and so we got a huge, five-lb. block,” he says. “That’s, like, my Italian blood coming out.”

FROM PEN: A Marilyn Monroe Impersonator Made an Appearance at Luann de Lesseps’ Wedding

And though the Vuolos are savoring their first year of marriage, something tells us that their shared love of buying in bulk will come in handy should they choose to follow in the Duggar family tradition of welcoming the more the merrier when it comes to family!

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC. For more on the Duggar family, visit DuggarFamily.com.