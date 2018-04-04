Pregnant Jinger Duggar's Husband Jeremy Vuolo Surprises Her with a 'Lovely' Lakeside Date

J&J forever!

Pregnant Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo got in some sweet quality time with her husband Jeremy Vuolo earlier this week when he surprised her with a lakeside date at the restaurant Oasis on Lake Travis outside of Austin, Texas.

The Counting On star, 24, shared a few snaps from their romantic time together, including a selfie of the couple sitting side-by-side, which she captioned with a smiling emoji.

She also posted a photo of the beautiful waterfront view from the restaurant — “a well-known jewel nestled in the Austin hill country,” according to the website, which is “best known as The Sunset Capital of Texas because most days, hundreds of guests from all over the world come to see the breathtaking views” — that overlooks the lake.

“Jeremy surprised me with a lovely date to the beautiful Oasis at Lake Travis ☺” wrote Jinger.

Jeremy, 30, also shared a photo of a gold lock — with attached J&J charms — that appeared to be locked on the balcony.

One of the restaurant’s “most famous traditions” is Lover’s Locks: visitors get a lock “and lock it to the balcony on our decks outside to make sure the memories you made during your visit never fade,” the website states.

This summer, the couple, who wed in November 2016, will welcome their first child.

Since announcing in January that she is expecting — “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy,” they wrote on their website — Jinger has been documenting her pregnancy journey with snapshots of her baby bump on social media.

“When Jinger and I found out, we were very thrilled to know that we are parents and that we have a little one on the way,” Jeremy shared in a TLC video after their pregnancy announcement.

“Super exciting,” added mom-to-be Jinger. “It’s just hard to believe that we’re at this new stage in life.”

Jeremy also hopes their firstborn will be just like his bride.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” he said with a smile. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”