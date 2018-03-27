Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Sweet New Photos with Husband Jeremy

The Vuolos are documenting their last few months as a family of two before they welcome their little bundle of joy into the world.

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who has been capturing her pregnancy journey with snapshots since she and her husband Jeremy Vuolo announced in the new year that they will become parents this year, showed off her growing baby bump in a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday.

In the black-and-white image, Jinger 24, and Jeremy, 30, adoringly gaze into each other’s eyes as they stand with their arms wrapped around one another. Jeremy also posted a smiling snap to Instagram of the pair standing side-by-side.

The mama-to-be, who is 23 weeks along in her pregnancy, wore a flower-pattered black and white shirt — which highlights her adorable belly — black pants, and tan heels, while Jeremy sported a blue blazer, tie and dress shirt that he paired with grey slacks and black shoes.

To announce their pregnancy in the new year, the couple, who reside in Laredo, Texas — where Jeremy works in ministry — released a statement on their website, which read, “The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!”

“Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” they continued. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

“Psalm 139:13-14 13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” they shared.

The parents-to-be are expected to welcome their first baby in July.

Counting On returns this summer on TLC.