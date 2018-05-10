Pregnant Jinger Duggar Cradles Her 7-Month Baby Bump in Sweet New Photo

The countdown is on for Counting On star Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo!

This summer, the pregnant reality star will welcome her firstborn child — a baby girl, due in July — with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

Jeremy, 30, expressed his love for his wife, who is seven months pregnant, and their little bun in the oven with a sweet photo posted to Instagram on Thursday.

In the snap, 24-year-old Jinger wears a black-and-white patterned top and is all smiles as she sits and cradles her baby bump. The father-to-be affectionately captioned the photo with a heart eyes emoji.

Last month, the expectant parents learned the sex of their baby through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas, where the couple lives.

The pair set up an obstacle course and split their family into a pink team and a blue team. One by one, a member of each team had to eat a single serve container of ice cream before running an obstacle course.

The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “Baby” neon light, revealing the sex, and Jinger and Jeremy sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE exclusively. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”