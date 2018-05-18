Pregnant Jinger Duggar's Baby Girl 'Is the Size of a Pineapple' — See Her 31-Week Bump!

Nine weeks to go!

This summer, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband Jeremy will become a family of three when they welcome their firstborn child, a baby girl due in July. Since announcing her pregnancy in January, the mama-to-be has been sharing photos on Instagram of her growing baby bump, which is now 31 weeks.

On Friday, the pregnant Counting On star posted a picture of herself standing beside her black chalkboard, which reads, “31 weeks Baby is the size of a … pineapple.”

For the snap, Jinger wore a fitted black T-shirt, which she’s worn in each of her progress shots.

“Baby Girl Vuolo 👶🏼💕#31weeks,” she captioned the photo.

Recently, the reality star and her husband, who reside in Laredo, Texas, enjoyed some quality time away as they prepare to welcome their daughter.

“Thanks to the generosity of dear friends, [pregnant Jinger] and I enjoyed some time away to relax before our little girl arrives!” Jeremy, 30, captioned an Instagram photo on May 11 of himself and Jinger, 24, and included an emoji of a pregnant woman.

In the photo, the smiling couple embraced each other as they stood on a grand staircase and Jinger cradled her baby bump. She donned a cute sleeveless, pink top, jeans and brown booties, while Jeremy wore a blue button-down shirt, tan pants and brown shoes.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Last month, the pair learned the sex of their baby through a relay race completed by friends and family.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time.

“We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” they added. “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”