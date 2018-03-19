Jinger Duggar Is 22 Weeks Along in Her Pregnancy — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is more than halfway through her pregnancy!

Since first announcing in January that she is expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger, 24, has been documenting the growth of her baby bump.

And to keep followers updated with her pregnancy journey, the mama-to-be snapped a photo of her 22-week belly, which she shared on Instagram Sunday.

For the photo, Jinger was all smiles as she wore a fitted black T-shirt while standing beside a black chalkboard that reads, “22 weeks” and “Baby is the size of a … papaya.”

To announce their first pregnancy following the New Year, the couple released a statement on their website, which read, “The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!”

“Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” they continued. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

“Psalm 139:13-14 13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” they shared.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Since the announcement, the pair has not yet revealed if they’re having a boy or girl. But regardless of the sex, Jeremy hopes the baby will be just like his wife.

“I am praying that the baby will look like, act like, talk like, be like Jinger, and so I’ve asked everyone else to pray as well,” he said in a TLC video. “I was a little terror as a child, so I’m hoping that the little one will be as much like Jinger as possible.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.