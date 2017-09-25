Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife won’t be intimidated by online haters.

Molly McNearney — whose husband has repeatedly slammed the latest GOP-led effort to repeal and replace Obamacare on his late-night show — addressed trolls Monday in a tweet.

“My baby has a hole in his heart. My dad lives in Puerto Rico,” she wrote. “If you think a nasty tweet will shake me, you are mistaken. Beat it, trolls.”

McNearney gave birth to William John “Billy” Kimmel on April 21. At 3 days old, Billy underwent the surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

My baby has a hole in his heart. My dad lives in Puerto Rico. If you think a nasty tweet will shake me, you are mistaken. Beat it, trolls. — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) September 25, 2017

Sen. John McCain said Friday that he “cannot in good conscience” support the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, an announcement that makes it extremely unlikely the bill will pass.

The Arizona Republican, who is good friends with co-sponsor Sen. Lindsey Graham, had previously cast the decisive vote against the last Obamacare repeal effort in July, arguing that the Senate had not followed the proper procedure for major legislation in Congress.

In a statement, he made the same criticisms of the current bill.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” he said. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”

McNearney shared a photo of Billy thanking the senator.

“Thanks for fighting for kids like me,” she captioned the picture of her baby boy dressed in a boxing robe and gloves.

Kimmel effusively thanked McCain for declining to support the proposal.

“Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN,” he tweeted.

Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for being a hero again and again and now AGAIN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 22, 2017

In a Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue last week, the comedian argued that the bill would mean Americans with pre-existing conditions like his son can’t receive potentially life-saving care.

“Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know: I am politicizing my son’s health problems because I have to,” Kimmel said to a round of cheers and applause. “My family has health insurance we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do. So, you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away.”

RELATED: It’s Personal — Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Leading Charge Against Sponsor of Obamacare Repeal Bill: ‘He Lied Right to My Face’

Kimmel gave an update on Billy in August, telling The Hollywood Reporter that his son is “doing great.”

“Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He’s juggling. He’s translating Flaubert from French into English,” he joked. “No — he smiles. That’s pretty much it. He is very interested in ceiling fans. He likes those a lot. I could get him to pay the same amount for Netflix just to watch ceiling fans.”

Kimmel and McNearney also share a 3-year-old daughter, Jane. The host has two older children – Kevin and Katie – from a previous relationship.