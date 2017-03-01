Jimmy Kimmel Will Not Discuss Donald Trump on Tonight’s Show

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

While Stephen Colbert is talking all things Donald Trump on Tuesday’s post-congressional address edition of CBS’ The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel will be taking the opposite approach.

Tuesday’s installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been declared “Trump-Free.” Meaning that Kimmel will avoid talking about Donald Trump in any form. “With the past two years dominated by talk of Donald Trump, Jimmy is announcing a much-needed break from discussing the president and his administration — at least for one night,” reads the press release.

So what can you expect in this Donald-deficient episode, which is being billed as “Trump-Free Tuesday”? Chris Pratt will debut the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Other celebrities joining Kimmel are Catherine Zeta-Jones and James Harden, while Hank “The Hawk” Knutley will serve as the musical guest.

Kimmel poked fun at Trump while hosting the Oscars on Sunday, tweeting at him from the stage, and invoking the “overrated” Meryl Streep.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.